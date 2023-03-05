Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $637.38 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.91 and its 200-day moving average is $552.69. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

