Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $408.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

