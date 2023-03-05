Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

