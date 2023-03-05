Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,867 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of TTEC worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $41.04 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

