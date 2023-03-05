Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITT remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,758,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 644,854 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,262,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 426,499 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 965,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

