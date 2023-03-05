London Co. of Virginia Buys New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 823,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 193,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Vontier stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

