London Co. of Virginia Has $17.65 Million Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.58% of Acushnet worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 146.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $317,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $52.19 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

