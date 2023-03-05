London Co. of Virginia Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.95% of Ingevity worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NGVT opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

