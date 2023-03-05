London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $430.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.97.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

