London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,101 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,560,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 34,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $71.29 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $635,318.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

