London Co. of Virginia Sells 4,060 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.52% of Masonite International worth $24,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $101.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

