London Co. of Virginia Sells 8,871 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 154,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 357,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 47,073 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

