London Co. of Virginia Sells 918 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.69% of CTS worth $22,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 64.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

