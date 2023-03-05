London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.32% of Haemonetics worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HAE opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $91.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.