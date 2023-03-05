Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 12,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,817. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
