Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 12,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,817. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

