Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 29,069 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $56,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $294.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

