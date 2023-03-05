Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 16,077 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $42,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $114.11.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.