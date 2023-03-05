Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 1,146,815 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,146,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $61,056,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.40% of Glaukos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $2,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Trading Up 2.5 %

GKOS opened at $50.37 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

