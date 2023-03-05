Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $55.45 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott International worth $55,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average is $158.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

