Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $69.09 Million Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 641,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 174,239 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.01 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

