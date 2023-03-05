Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $61.06 Million in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,146,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $61,056,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 541,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

