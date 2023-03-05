Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 946,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,648,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.86% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,647,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 448,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of APLS opened at $64.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at $46,088,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,184 shares of company stock worth $4,619,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

