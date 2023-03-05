Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 10,701 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $44,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $253.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

