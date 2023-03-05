Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 242,562 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.95% of Rambus worth $53,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

