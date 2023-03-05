Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 92,970 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,970 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.86% of Clean Harbors worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $84,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

