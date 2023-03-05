Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,582 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Airbnb worth $84,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,107 shares of company stock valued at $233,070,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

