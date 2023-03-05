Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.65% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $75,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

AMH opened at $31.36 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

