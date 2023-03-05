Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,415 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $52,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,699,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,656,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after buying an additional 45,933 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,184,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

