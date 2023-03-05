Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 145,368 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,368 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $51,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,919,000 after acquiring an additional 157,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

