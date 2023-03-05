Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 324,700 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of Dover worth $44,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of DOV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

