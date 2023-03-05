Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,580 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.47% of Eagle Materials worth $57,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.51. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.