Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 582,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 310,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,286. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

