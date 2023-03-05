Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

LKFLF remained flat at $3.10 during trading on Friday. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

