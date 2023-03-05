Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance
LKFLF remained flat at $3.10 during trading on Friday. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
