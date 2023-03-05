Lumi Credits Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $269.55 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

