Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Luxfer stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 610,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 434,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

