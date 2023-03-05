LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in February

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($898.94) to €880.00 ($936.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($917.02) to €900.00 ($957.45) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.17.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.7 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.70. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $180.41.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

