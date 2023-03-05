LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 3.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $63,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

