LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Increased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.