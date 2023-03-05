M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $304,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Down 1.4 %

MBAC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 25,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

