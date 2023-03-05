Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of MGU opened at $23.27 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
