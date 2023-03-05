Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGU opened at $23.27 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 365,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

