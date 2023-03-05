Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

Several research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.27 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

