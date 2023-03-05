Mammoth (MMT) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.21 million and $20,167.81 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00218502 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,241.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

