Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.
Mandom Stock Performance
Shares of MDOMF stock remained flat at $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mandom has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.
Mandom Company Profile
