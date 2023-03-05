Maple Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.26 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00021011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $238,121.41 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maple’s official website is maple.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

