MARBLEX Hits One Day Volume of $402,946.47 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00006371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $51.47 million and approximately $402,946.47 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.4499554 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $385,195.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

