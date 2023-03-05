MARBLEX (MBX) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00006486 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $52.56 million and $329,918.43 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.4499554 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $385,195.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars.

