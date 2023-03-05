Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,673. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

