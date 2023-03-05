Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MQ. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 69.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Marqeta by 145.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.