Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 370,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Shares of MAR opened at $173.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

