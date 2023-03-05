Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 49,346 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,460,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,460,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,266 shares of company stock worth $37,868,426. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average is $169.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

